Six field goals land Jake Moody NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published September 11, 2024 12:24 PM

The 49ers called on kicker Jake Moody often on Monday night and Moody came through each time.

Moody made all six field goals he tried and added a pair of extra points to provide most of the points that the Niners picked up in a 32-19 win over the Jets. It’s the first time Moody has made six field goals in a single game and the first time that he has ever been called on to kick more than three field goals in a single game.

The NFL recognized Moody’s efforts by naming him the first NFC special teams player of the week for the 2024 season.

Moody was a third-round pick by the 49ers last season and he had some rough patches during his rookie season, but his second year is off to as good a start as anyone with the 49ers could have wanted.