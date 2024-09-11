Six field goals land Jake Moody NFC special teams player of the week

The 49ers called on kicker Jake Moody often on Monday night and Moody came through each time.

Moody made all six field goals he tried and added a pair of extra points to provide most of the points that the Niners picked up in a 32-19 win over the Jets. It’s the first time Moody has made six field goals in a single game and the first time that he has ever been called on to kick more than three field goals in a single game.

The NFL recognized Moody’s efforts by naming him the first NFC special teams player of the week for the 2024 season.

Moody was a third-round pick by the 49ers last season and he had some rough patches during his rookie season, but his second year is off to as good a start as anyone with the 49ers could have wanted.