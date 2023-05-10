 Skip navigation
Sixth-round picks Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas agree to terms

  
Published May 10, 2023 04:58 PM
The Patriots have contracts completed with two more of their 11 draft picks.

Punter Bryce Baringer and receiver Demario Douglas, both sixth-round picks, have agreed to terms, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Baringer will sign a four-year, $4.018 million deal that includes a $178,456 signing bonus. Douglas will receive a four-year, $3.973 million contract with a $133,332 signing bonus.

Baringer was the 192nd overall selection and Douglas followed 18 picks later.

Sixth-round receiver Kayshon Boutte and fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi previously agreed to terms on their four-year rookie contracts.

The teams’ other selections were Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (first round), Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (second round), Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu (third round), Troy center Jake Andrews (fourth round), Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow (fourth round), Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed (sixth round) and Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden (seventh round).