It appeared that the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott had abandoned any hope of extending his contract before the start of the regular season. In recent days, the pendulum swung the other way.

Now, a night before the Week 1 game between Dallas and Cleveland, there’s a “small chance” it gets done.

That’s the latest word from a source with knowledge of the situation. And if it’s going to be officially done before 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, they’ll need to get an agreement in principle ASAFP, work out the language, type up the paperwork, and get Dak’s signature on the bottom line before he pivots to football mode.

Week 1 isn’t a real deadline. But if the two parties regard it that way, it is.

The final deadline comes after the 2024 season, when Prescott inches toward the open market — and when the Cowboys have no way to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Weeks if not months before then, he’ll know who wants him and how much they’ll pay.

Sure, it’s tampering. That won’t stop it from happening. The only way to prevent it is to get Dak signed ASAFP.