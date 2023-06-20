 Skip navigation
Some Bills season-ticket holders could be frozen out in new stadium

  
Published June 20, 2023 08:52 AM
June 15, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms zero in on how much pressure Sean McDermott is facing ahead of the 2023 NFL season and question at what point Buffalo potentially could look to move on from him.

The Bills currently have 63,000 season-ticket holders. Their new stadium had 60,000 seats. The math obviously doesn’t work.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, at least 3,000 season-ticket holders and possibly more (if the team wants to retain ticket for individual games) will be frozen out when the new venue opens.

The looming Personal Seat License requirement could prompt some to pass on purchasing season tickets at the new venue. The pricing of the PSLs has not yet been released.

Per Petro, current season-ticket holders “will be contacted this summer” to discuss the situation. The most important piece of information continues to be the price of the PSLs. A 2022 survey suggested that the prices will start at $500 and increase to $16,500.

The Bills have previously committed to having the lowest PSLs of any new stadium built since 2009, with the goal of not pricing fans out of the market.

Still, the new stadium will bring changes to the fan experience. Some good, some not. For those who either can’t afford the PSL or who get squeezed out by the numbers game, the answer will be not.