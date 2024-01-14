Someone will catch Patriots for all-time postseason wins record today (and maybe tomorrow)

With a win in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots set the current record for all-time postseason wins with 37. The Patriots will have company later today.

As noted by Matthew Marczi of SteelersDepot.com, the Cowboys and Packers both have 36 postseason wins. One of them will get to 37 following their wild-card matchup that begins today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Steelers also have 36. They can get to 37 tomorrow, in Buffalo.

Then there are the 49ers. They also have 36. They’re the team most likely to catch and surpass the Patriots this year.

No other franchise has even 30. The Rams are the closest at 27; maybe they’ll get to 28 tonight. If not, the Lions will get to eight.