Sony, Verizon could share NFL headset sponsorship

The NFL has gone two seasons without a sponsor on its coaching headsets. The NFL might have two headset sponsors in 2024.

Sports Business Journal reports that owners are expected to vote next week on a deal that would give Sony and Verizon branding rights to the apparatus that shows up whenever TV coverage selects a sideline shot of the coach.

The rights would be shared. SBJ suggests Sony would have its name on the headsets during the regular season, and that Verizon would show up for “league-owned events.”

One problem is that some teams have technology sponsorships with Verizon rivals. Another problem comes from the definition of “league-owned events.”

Bose had been the headset sponsor, through 2021. Since then, the devices have displayed the NFL logo.