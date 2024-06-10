Source: Commanders paid Brandon McManus the rest of his signing bonus

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaytickettrialcontinues_240610.jpg
Why NFL requires Sunday Ticket’s high prices
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
nbc_pft_agreedisagree_240610.jpg
Agree or disagree: Love’s outlook on WR1

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaytickettrialcontinues_240610.jpg
Why NFL requires Sunday Ticket’s high prices
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
nbc_pft_agreedisagree_240610.jpg
Agree or disagree: Love’s outlook on WR1

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Source: Commanders paid Brandon McManus the rest of his signing bonus

  
Published June 10, 2024 10:58 AM

When the Commanders abruptly released kicker Brandon McManus, less than a week after a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault came to light, a question emerged regarding his contract.

Half of his $1.5 million signing bonus had been paid. The other half was due on Friday, June 7. Would the Commanders stiff McManus and force him to fight for the money, or would they pay him and move on?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Commanders paid the money that was owed to McManus. (The Commanders declined comment on the matter, citing their policy of not discussing contract details.)

And so McManus received $1.5 million from the Commanders, and he never actually played in a game. He’ll get to keep that money, along with whatever he makes elsewhere. If he makes anything elsewhere.

He might be regarded as untouchable until the pending case is resolved, especially since he could eventually face a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. Depending on how the case plays out, his career might be over.

McManus spent 2023 with the Jaguars. The assault allegedly happened on a flight from Jacksonville to London, based on the lawsuit filed by two Atlas Air flight attendants. McManus has denied the allegations.