South Florida police association says Tyreek Hill was not cooperative with officers

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association released a statement Monday, saying Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was not immediately cooperative with officers.

The statement says Hill was handcuffed and detained for officers’ immediate safety after Hill did not comply with their orders.

“Before the Dolphins game yesterday, an incident occurred where Tyreek Hill was placed in handcuffs before being released,” Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement. “First, to be clear, at no time was he ever under arrest. He was briefly detained for officer safety after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger.

“Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs. Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground.

“Once the situation was sorted out within a few minutes, Mr. Hill was issued two traffic citations and was free to leave.

“We would like to stress to the community to use this as an opportunity to remember that it is always best to obey lawful policy commands first and complain later. We have worked hard across all communities to bridge the gap between what people believe law enforcement should and can do, and will continue to do so. In this case, while we will wait for the investigation to run its course, based on what we know, we stand with the actions of our officers but look forward to further open communication moving forward.

“While we are confident in the actions that led to the stop of Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident.”