South Florida prosecutor continues to investigate latest Tyreek Hill incident

Eight days after Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill allegedly hit a 57-year-old man in the head at a South Florida marina, prosecutors are officially considering the case.

Via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami-Dave State Attorney’s Office currently is exploring the situation .

The office has received “what appears to be a majority of the investigative materials from the police,” according to State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Ed Griffith.

“After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement taken, then the evaluation of all the evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida’s criminal statutes,” Griffith added.

The evidence includes surveillance footage, which could show whether an assault occurred. And which, depending on the quality and clarity of the footage, could supersede the content of any witness statements.

Hill potentially will have a separate issue with the NFL, regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation. The league has the power to investigate and to punish, under the Personal Conduct Policy. Hill’s 2015 guilty plea to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend could enhance any punishment, under the terms of the Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL has not commented on the situation. The Dolphins have issued the standard, boilerplate statement. Hill has said nothing, even as he continued to produce episodes of his It Needed To Be Said podcast.

Then again, as the saying goes, anything you needed to say, can and will be used against you.

