Special league meeting could happen in August over ESPN-NFL Media deal

Four times per year, the NFL’s owners gather to address NFL business. Under certain circumstances, the owners will have a special, previously-unscheduled meeting.

Usually, it happens in connection with the approval of the purchase of a controlling interest in a team. Sports Business Journal recently reported that a special meeting could be happening in August, regarding a different kind of transaction.

Per the report from Austin Karp and Ben Fischer, an “informal heads up” has been provided about a potential meeting on the long-pending deal to sell all or most of NFL Media to ESPN.

Based on past practice, the “heads up” is essentially a “save the date” exercise, letting everyone know when a meeting could happen. If it does happen.

And “if” has been the most important word throughout the talks between the league and ESPN. Given that the NFL has always overvalued its in-house media operation, chances are the league wants more than it’s objectively worth.

The extra value also comes from the fact that the connection gives ESPN and Disney a leg up in the next wave of media-rights deals. With more network/streaming asses than broadcast seats, someone could be SOL come 2030. It becomes a lot harder to freeze out ESPN/ABC if the company separately runs NFL Media — and if the transaction includes making the NFL an equity partner in ESPN.