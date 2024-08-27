 Skip navigation
Special ownership meeting won’t include vote on Tom Brady’s bid to buy piece of Raiders

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:38 PM

As the saying goes, “Once a Raider, always a Raider.” However, Tom Brady is still not yet a Raider — and still won’t be. For now.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, today’s special ownership meeting won’t include a vote on Brady’s bid to buy a piece of the Raiders.

Per Maske, the issue remains pending before the league’s finance committee. It could land on the agenda for the October meeting.

Brady’s deal to buy a portion of the Raiders first was reached in early 2023.

As PFT reported in July, Hall of Famer Richard Seymour and Brady have joined forces in their effort to buy a piece of the Raiders. Together, and with their partners, they would own 10.4 percent of the team.

Today’s meeting primarily relates to the potential rule allowing private equity investment in teams. In theory, owner Mark Davis could decide not to proceed with Brady and Seymour and sell their 10 percent for more money to a private equity fund. While there’s no reason to believe he’d actually do that, the new rule (if passed) could prompt some owners to think twice about pending transactions involving small slices of the total team equity.