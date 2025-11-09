Speculation swirls that Dan Campbell is calling the plays for the Lions

The post-game press conference for Lions coach Dan Campbell will include at least one important question: “Were you calling offensive plays on Sunday?”

Speculation is swirling that Campbell has quietly taken playcalling from offensive coordinator John Morton. As tweeted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media: “Dan Campbell has a play sheet and is doing the talking into the headset in between plays. Lots of indications of a disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches. Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible.”

While Campbell often carries a play sheet, he’s been wearing glasses and looking at the sheet and talking during the usual moments that someone would be calling the next offensive play.

Whatever the situation, he’ll be asked about it after the game. We’ll post whatever he says on the matter.

Whoever is calling the plays, it’s working so far. The Lions lead the Commanders late in the first half, 22-10.