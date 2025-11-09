 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Speculation swirls that Dan Campbell is calling the plays for the Lions

  
Published November 9, 2025 05:38 PM

The post-game press conference for Lions coach Dan Campbell will include at least one important question: “Were you calling offensive plays on Sunday?”

Speculation is swirling that Campbell has quietly taken playcalling from offensive coordinator John Morton. As tweeted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media: “Dan Campbell has a play sheet and is doing the talking into the headset in between plays. Lots of indications of a disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches. Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible.”

While Campbell often carries a play sheet, he’s been wearing glasses and looking at the sheet and talking during the usual moments that someone would be calling the next offensive play.

Whatever the situation, he’ll be asked about it after the game. We’ll post whatever he says on the matter.

Whoever is calling the plays, it’s working so far. The Lions lead the Commanders late in the first half, 22-10.