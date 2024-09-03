 Skip navigation
The Sports Reporters returns Tuesday

  
Published September 2, 2024 08:03 PM

Yes, it’s coming back.

Jeremy Schaap announced on Monday that The Sports Reporters will return on Tuesday.

Schaap, the son of former host and broadcasting legend Dick Schaap, said that the show will stream on YouTube.

Guests for the return episode include Joe Buck, Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, and Mike Tirico — four of the top NFL play-by-play voices who will discuss the upcoming season.

For many, The Sports Reporters was appointment viewing on Sunday mornings. Many will welcome its return, even if it won’t be a Sunday morning staple.

The show aired from 1988 through 2017.