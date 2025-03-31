 Skip navigation
Stanford hiring Frank Reich as interim head coach for 2025

  
Published March 31, 2025 10:30 AM

Andrew Luck has lured his former head coach to the Bay Area.

According to multiple reports, Frank Reich will take over as Stanford’s interim head coach for the 2025 season.

Reich, 63, was most recently the Panthers head coach in 2023. He was fired 11 games into the season after Carolina went 1-10 to begin quarterback Bryce Young’s career.

He was previously the Colts head coach from 2018-2022, when he was also fired midseason. That’s where he coached Luck in 2018, after the quarterback had missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Luck completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions — earning a Pro Bowl berth and AP comeback player of the year.

That was the only full season Reich and Luck spent together, as Luck abruptly retired midway through the 2019 preseason.

Luck will now serve as Reich’s boss for the coming year. Reich’s deal is reportedly for just one year, which could potentially complicate things for recruits. Tight ends coach Nate Byham is reportedly being promoted to offensive coordinator and he will also be the team’s play-caller.