Steelers: Aaron Rodgers situation won’t impact draft plans

  
It didn’t take long for the quarterback position to come up during the Steelers’ pre-draft press conference on Tuesday.

General Manager Omar Khan opened up the press conference by addressing the elephant in the room that’s dominated the team’s entire offseason. Khan said that the team will be adding two quarterbacks to a room that currently includes Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

“I know you’re gonna ask about the quarterback position,” Khan said. “I’ll just tell you guys the same thing we discussed in Palm Beach [at the league meetings] a couple of weeks ago. We go to camp with four quarterbacks. Right now we have two on the roster. All options are on the table on how we acquire the last two. I assure you we’ll have four when we get to [training camp at] Latrobe.”

Shortly after Khan’s statement, he and head coach Mike Tomlin were asked if the uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers’s plans for the 2025 season has an impact on the team’s plans.

“It does not,” Tomlin said.

Khan said he thinks it is unlikely that the Steelers, who have six picks, will make a move up the draft board and that he thinks it’s a good quarterback class, but stopped well short of saying that they’ll be selecting one. Tomlin said the results of the draft will likely have an effect on moves down the line while making no attempt to set up a deadline to know what Rodgers plans to do.