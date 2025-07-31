 Skip navigation
Steelers activate Isaac Seumalo

  
Published July 31, 2025 04:01 PM

Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo is back on the practice field for the Steelers.

The team announced on Thursday that Seumalo has been activated from the non-football injury list. Seumalo was placed on the list upon reporting to training camp earlier this month.

No other Steelers players remain on either the non-football injury or physically unable to perform lists.

Seumalo joined the Steelers in 2023 and he’s started 32 regular season and playoff games for the team. He’s set to continue to run with the first team as the left guard in Pittsburgh.

With Seumalo ready to practice, the Steelers will now be working with their entire projected starting offensive line.