Steelers agree to terms with seven undrafted rookies

  
Published April 28, 2025 08:57 AM

The Steelers drafted seven players this year and they are set to add seven more rookies who went undrafted.

One of those additions was a college teammate of two of the team’s draft picks. Safety Sebastian Castro played at Iowa with second-round running back Kaleb Johnson and fifth-round defensive end Yahya Black.

Castro made 32 starts in his 53 appearances for the Hawkeyes. He had 163 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two sacks during his time in college.

The Steelers also announced agreements with South Dakota tight end J.J. Galbreath, Pittsburgh kicker Ben Sauls, Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor, South Alabama fullback DJ Thomas-Jones, Minnesota-Duluth guard Aiden Williams, and Indiana wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams.