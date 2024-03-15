Steelers announce Russell Wilson has signed his contract

It’s now official — Russell Wilson is a Steeler.

After agreeing to terms with Pittsburgh earlier this week, Wilson was in the building to put pen to paper on Friday. The Steelers announced Wilson has signed his one-year contract.

The team also released a short video of Wilson on social media.

“What’s up Steeler nation? Just signed, baby. Fired up to wear the black and gold. Here we go,” Wilson said, finishing with a new Steelers-themed catchphrase.

Wilson, 35, completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 starts last season with Denver.