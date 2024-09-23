Steelers are expected to sign T Calvin Anderson

The Steelers are set to add some depth to their offensive tackle group.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team plans to sign Calvin Anderson after having him in for a workout on Monday. The team needed some help at tackle with first-round pick Troy Fautanu set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Anderson was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots in late August and he was released a couple of days later. He played five games for the Patriots last season and he made 41 appearances for the Broncos in his first three NFL seasons.

Dan Moore is starting at left tackle and Broderick Jones is the top right tackle with Fautanu out of the picture.