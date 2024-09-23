 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers are expected to sign T Calvin Anderson

  
Published September 23, 2024 05:10 PM

The Steelers are set to add some depth to their offensive tackle group.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team plans to sign Calvin Anderson after having him in for a workout on Monday. The team needed some help at tackle with first-round pick Troy Fautanu set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Anderson was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots in late August and he was released a couple of days later. He played five games for the Patriots last season and he made 41 appearances for the Broncos in his first three NFL seasons.

Dan Moore is starting at left tackle and Broderick Jones is the top right tackle with Fautanu out of the picture.