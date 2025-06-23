 Skip navigation
Steelers are expected to sign veteran LS Tucker Addington

  
Published June 23, 2025 07:00 PM

The Steelers are expected to sign veteran long snapper Tucker Addington, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The Texans released Addington last week.

Christian Kuntz is the other long snapper on the Steelers’ roster.

Addington signed a futures deal with the Texans in February before they drafted a long snapper.

Addington has appeared in 10 career games for New England, Washington and Miami since entering the league in 2022. He’s also spent time with the Cowboys and Jaguars.