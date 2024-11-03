Steelers are still looking for a receiver via trade

The Steelers don’t play this weekend. Which gives the organization more time to attempt to finalize a trade for a starting receiver.

It started before the season, when they hoped to trade for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. They were linked to Davante Adams, before he was traded by the Raiders to the Jets.

More recently, and as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Steelers were in the process of finalizing a trade for Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk, before he broke a collarbone during a Week 8 loss to the Packers.

There are other potential trade targets. Schefter mentions Panthers receiver Adam Thielen and Jets receiver Mike Williams.

The Jets tried to trade Williams after trading for Adams. With Allen Lazard on injured reserve with a chest injury for at least three more games, the Jets arguably need him.

Other names to watch, in our view, include Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers, and Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt.

There’s still a chance the Steelers will stand pat. They don’t like to give up future draft assets, and they’ll wait for a good deal. They don’t make desperate moves.

Absent a trade, they’ll move forward with George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, and Roman Wilson (if/when he’s healthy).