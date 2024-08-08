 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers bring back DB Jalen Elliott

  
Published August 8, 2024 10:48 AM

The Steelers have defensive back Jalen Elliott back on the roster.

Elliott spent time with the team last summer and was on the practice squad during the season, but was released earlier this year when Pittsburgh signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich. The Steelers waived defensive back Nate Meadors with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Elliott did not see any regular season action with the Steelers last year. He signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2020 and played in eight games for Detroit during the 2021 season. He had 12 tackles in those appearances.

While those are the only games he’s played as a pro, Elliott has also spent time with the Raiders and Patriots.