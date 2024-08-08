Steelers bring back DB Jalen Elliott

The Steelers have defensive back Jalen Elliott back on the roster.

Elliott spent time with the team last summer and was on the practice squad during the season, but was released earlier this year when Pittsburgh signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich. The Steelers waived defensive back Nate Meadors with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Elliott did not see any regular season action with the Steelers last year. He signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2020 and played in eight games for Detroit during the 2021 season. He had 12 tackles in those appearances.

While those are the only games he’s played as a pro, Elliott has also spent time with the Raiders and Patriots.