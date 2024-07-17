Steelers bring back linebacker and special teamer Tyler Matakevich

Veteran linebacker and special teams contributor Tyler Matakevich will have a second stint with the Steelers.

The Steelers announced today that they have signed Matakevich to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old Matakevich was a 2016 seventh-round draft pick of the Steelers after a stellar college career at Temple, where he won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, both of which honor the best defensive player in the nation. He played four seasons for the Steelers and then played four more seasons for the Bills.

In his eight NFL seasons Matakevich has played only a minor role on defense but has always been a core special teams player, with 90 percent of his career snaps coming on special teams. He’ll be primarily a special teams player in Pittsburgh this season.

To make room for Matakevich on the 90-playr roster, the Steelers released safety Jalen Elliott.