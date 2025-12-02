Steelers claim Adam Thielen on waivers

Like veteran receiver Brandin Cooks, veteran receiver Adam Thielen asked to be released by a struggling team. Like Cooks, Thielen was.

Unlike Cooks, Thielen didn’t make it through waivers.

Via NFL Media, the Steelers claimed the balance of Thielen’s contract.

They’ll pick up his prorated and essentially guaranteed base salary of $3 million. With five weeks left in the regular season, the Steelers will owe him $833,333.

Thielen previously reduced his salary by $2 million and gave up $4 million in incentives when he was traded to the Vikings in late August. That gesture made his contract more attractive on waivers.

He wanted opportunities for more playing time than the 185 snaps he received in 11 games this season. And while he may get that in Pittsburgh, Thielen may not be playing in the postseason in what he has said will be his final year.

It’s possible Thielen was hoping to slip through waivers in the hopes of signing as a free agent with a Super Bowl contender like the Patriots or the Broncos.

Instead, Thielen has jumped from a sunken ship to a sinking one. The Steelers are 2-5 after starting 4-1 — and they’re reeling from an embarrassing 26-7 home loss to the Bills.

It won’t be easy to make an impact quickly. Thielen will need to pick up the offense. He’ll need to win the trust of Aaron Rodgers. And the Steelers are only five days away from a critical showdown with the 6-6 Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

He joins a depth chart that includes DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Ke’Shawn Williams, and Scotty Miller. (Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on the practice squad.)

We’ll see how it goes. We’ll see which of the current receivers is released. However, it’s safe to say Thielen will be showing up for film sessions and running the right routes.