Steelers cut QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad

The Steelers have cut quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

It is an indication that either and/or both Will Howard (broken finger) and Skylar Thompson (hamstring) are ready to return.

The Steelers signed Woodside on Aug. 7 after Howard’s injury. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith previously coached Woodside with the Titans and Falcons.

He played in two preseason games and went 8-of-15 for 83 yards and an interception.

The Steelers cut Woodside out of training camp but brought him back to the practice squad after Thompson was injured in practice.

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers.