nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags' loss to Texans 'tough to bounce back from'
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks 'starting to realize how good they are'

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Steelers cut safety Juan Thornhill

  
Published November 10, 2025 05:22 PM

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill is out in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are cutting Thornhill today, according to NFL Network.

All players cut after the trade deadline go on waivers, so any other team that wants Thornhill can put in a waiver claim for him. If multiple teams put in claims for him, the team with the worst record will get him. If no team puts in a claim for him, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The 30-year-old Thornhill is in his first year with the Steelers. He was a starter early this season but has been phased out of the defense. In the last two games he has played only on special teams, not on defense.

Thornhill is on a minimum base salary and would be a cheap pickup for some team that wants secondary depth down the stretch.