Steelers cut safety Juan Thornhill

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill is out in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are cutting Thornhill today, according to NFL Network.

All players cut after the trade deadline go on waivers, so any other team that wants Thornhill can put in a waiver claim for him. If multiple teams put in claims for him, the team with the worst record will get him. If no team puts in a claim for him, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The 30-year-old Thornhill is in his first year with the Steelers. He was a starter early this season but has been phased out of the defense. In the last two games he has played only on special teams, not on defense.

Thornhill is on a minimum base salary and would be a cheap pickup for some team that wants secondary depth down the stretch.