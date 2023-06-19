 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Steelers’ Danny Smith: Special teams is easy to attack in the name of player safety

  
Published June 19, 2023 06:25 AM
Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith, like his colleagues around the NFL, believes that he wasn’t listened to when the league adopted its new rule to promote fair catches on kickoffs.

“I’m for making the game safer. It’s just that special teams is an easy place to attack for some reason. They’ll move on,” Smith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You say your piece and hope it’s heard.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed for the new rule that puts the ball on the 25-yard line after fair catches on kickoffs because the league believes the kickoff is the sport’s most dangerous play. Smith believes the ability to kick off and return a kick off is fundamental to the sport of football and shouldn’t be legislated out of the game.

“People diminish that until you’re in a critical game in the AFC North, in the weather and the ball is in play,” Smith said. “Early in the season, not so much. In indoor games, they might give you one [to return]. . . . But in the division we play in, in the weather we play in, you’re going to have to return some balls. Your job is to get field position for the offense, so you better have one.”

Smith believes that the owners ultimately felt like they had to make a show of doing something for player safety.

“If you footed the bill for concussions, would you make a change to show that you’ve made a change?” Smith said. “It doesn’t surprise me.”