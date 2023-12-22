Steelers elevate LB Myles Jack, S Eric Rowe, activate DB Elijah Riley from IR

The Steelers made several roster moves ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

They activated defensive back Elijah Riley from injured reserve and signed linebacker Kyron Johnson to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Steelers elevated linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad.

Riley, who no longer has an injury designation for the game, was placed on injured reserve after injuring an ankle in the Week 11 game against the Browns.

He has played 10 games this season and has seven tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss, as well as two special teams tackles.

Johnson originally signed with the team’s practice squad Oct. 10. He was elevated to the game day roster for the Week 13 game against the Cardinals, the Week 14 game against the Patriots and the Week 15 game against the Colts. Thus, he was out of elevations.

The Eagles drafted Johnson in the sixth round in 2022, and he played 16 games last season, mainly on special teams.

Jack was signed to the practice squad Nov. 20. Jack was most recently with the Eagles before informing them he was going to retire before the start of the season.

Jack originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason.

He spent one season with the Steelers before being released at the beginning of free agency in 2023. Jack appeared in 15 games in 2022, starting 13. He finished the season with a team-high 104 tackles.

Rowe was signed to the practice squad Nov. 20.

The Eagles drafted him in the second round in 2015. He also has since spent time with the Patriots, Dolphins and most recently the Panthers.

He has appeared in 62 games with 38 starts.

The team waived running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on Thursday.