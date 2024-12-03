Steelers expect Alex Highsmith to play this week

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith returned to practice last week and he’s set to return to game action this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that the Steelers “fully expect” Highsmith to be in the lineup against the Browns. Highsmith has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Highsmith also missed time earlier in the season and has 19 tackles, three sacks, and 10 quarterback hits in his six appearances this year.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin is in the concussion protocol and Tomlin said that the team will monitor him, cornerback Cory Trice, and defensive tackle Montravius Adams over the course of the practice week.