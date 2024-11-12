Steelers expect Nick Herbig back this week, Preston Smith likely to play more

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed at his Tuesday press conference that Alex Highsmith is going to miss time with an ankle injury, but he also said that the team is set to get another edge rusher back in action.

Nick Herbig has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but he was able to get back on the practice field last week. Tomlin said that he expects to have Herbig back in the lineup against the Ravens this Sunday.

Herbig had 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his five appearances this season.

Tomlin also said that it’s reasonable to anticipate Preston Smith playing a bigger role in his second game with the team. Smith had two tackles for losses against Washington last Sunday.

Running back Najee Harris, cornerback Donte Jackson, and wide receiver Calvin Austin may be limited in practice to start the week, but Tomlin said all three of them are expected to be ready to go for the Ravens as well.