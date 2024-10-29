Steelers have a one-game lead, but Ravens remain the betting favorites in the AFC North

The Steelers’ win over the Giants on Monday night, combined with the Ravens’ loss to the Browns on Sunday, leaves Pittsburgh with a one-game lead in the AFC North. But Baltimore remains the favorite.

At sports books, the Ravens are favored to win the AFC North with odds ranging from -165 to -190. The Steelers are next with odds ranging from +180 to +210. The Bengals are long shots at around +1000 and the Browns are major long shots at around +1500.

The odds are an acknowledgement that while the Steelers are 6-2 and the Ravens are 5-3, Baltimore would appear to have the better team from top to bottom. The Steelers also have a tough future schedule that includes games against the Commanders and Chiefs. The Ravens have already played those two teams and have a more favorable schedule ahead.

The Ravens and Steelers play at Pittsburgh in Week 11 and at Baltimore in Week 16. Those can be circled on the schedule as the two biggest remaining games in an AFC North race that remains very much wide open.