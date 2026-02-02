Steelers hire three assistants, including defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons

The Steelers are interviewing offensive coordinator candidate Scott Tolzien on Monday and they also officially added three other coaches to Mike McCarthy’s staff.

They have hired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jason Simmons and chief of staff Steve Scarnecchia. They also retained inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley from their 2025 staff.

Simmons played for the Steelers and coached under McCarthy with the Packers, so he’s familiar with both his boss and the surroundings in Pittsburgh. He was the defensive pass game coordinator for Washington the last two seasons.

McCurley was on McCarthy’s staffs in both Green Bay and Dallas before joining the Steelers for Mike Tomlin’s final season on their sideline. Scarnecchia had the same role with the Falcons and Jets in recent seasons.