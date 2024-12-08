Steelers lead Browns 13-7 at halftime

The Steelers didn’t play their best football in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Browns, but Pittsburgh is still up 13-7 over Cleveland at halftime.

While Browns quarterback Jameis Winston hit Jerry Jeudy for a 35-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, Winston also threw a pick that set up Pittsburgh’s lone TD of the first half.

Winston was looking for Nick Chubb on a screen, but the ball was instead picked off by defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. Najee Harris put in a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 10-7, Pittsburgh.

The club extended that lead to 13-7 on Chris Boswell’s 54-yard field goal with 4:21 left in the second quarter. It was Boswell’s 11th field goal of at least 50 yards this season. He had also hit from 30 yards to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Browns had a shot to make it 13-10 late in the second quarter, but Dustin Hopkins missed a 38-yard field goal wide left.

The numbers between the two teams are pretty even. Cleveland has eight first downs to Pittsburgh’s seven. The Browns have 124 yards while Pittsburgh has 127, with each team running 33 plays. Cleveland is 2-of-7 on third down while Pittsburgh is 2-of-8.

Russell Wilson finished the first half 8-of-16 for 46 yards, looking like he’s missing George Pickens.

Winston is 8-of-19 for 91 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.