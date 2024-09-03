 Skip navigation
Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo out for opener, could play as soon as Week Two

  
Published September 3, 2024 12:36 PM

Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo won’t miss much time with the pectoral injury he suffered on the practice field.

Although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Seumalo will miss Sunday’s opener against the Falcons, Tomlin said that Seumalo could be back on the field as soon as Week Two at Denver.

“Isaac can be described as out this week, but we did get good news regarding his pec injury. We’ll characterize it as week-to-week and we’ll see where next week leads us, but really optimistic about his return sooner rather than later,” Tomlin said.

That’s welcome news in Pittsburgh, where the initial reports of a pectoral injury came with fears that Seumalo could miss significant playing time. Instead, he’ll miss one week and then try to return as soon as he can after that.