Steelers’ offense makes it look easy on opening scoring drive
Published November 12, 2023 01:14 PM
For the second week in a row, the much-maligned Steelers’ offense has looked excellent on its opening drive.
Pittsburgh received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game in Green Bay.
The touchdown was scored by Najee Harris, who also scored a touchdown on the Steelers’ opening drive last week against the Titans. Beleaguered offensive coordinator Matt Canada appears to be coming up with a winning script to start games.
Harris had five carries for 22 yards on the drive, and Kenny Pickett was 3-for-3 for 24 yards. Now the Steelers’ defense will get to work on Jordan Love and the much-maligned Packers’ offense.