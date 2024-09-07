Steelers place DL Logan Lee on IR

The Steelers have made a pair of roster moves in advance of their season opener against the Falcons.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was not among the moves, as he’s making the trip to Atlanta despite being listed as questionable with his calf injury.

Pittsburgh has placed defensive lineman Logan Lee on injured reserve. The sixth-round pick out of Iowa is dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for all three days of practice this week.

The Steelers also elevated receiver Ben Skowronek from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup. He has 58 career catches for 575 yards with one touchdown in 45 games.