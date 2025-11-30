 Skip navigation
Steelers place LT Broderick Jones on IR with neck injury

  
Published November 29, 2025 08:15 PM

On Sunday against the Steelers, the Bills won’t have both starting tackles. The Steelers will be missing one of theirs, too — for Week 13 and beyond.

The Steelers have placed left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve. He suffered a neck injury last Sunday against the Bears. He’ll be required to miss at least four games. Jones can return in Week 17, at the earliest.

A first-round pick in 2023, Jones had played in every regular-season game of his three-year career.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Andrus Peat will replace Jones against the Bills.

“I’m always ready to play or start,” Peat, a former first-round pick of the Saints, said Friday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I’ve been a starter most of my career, so I always try to prepare like that and keep myself in that mindset.”

Peat has one appearance this season — a start in last month’s Sunday night loss to the Chargers.

Peat will be protecting the blind side of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will play only two weeks after suffering a fracture in his wrist in a Week 11 game against the Bengals. Rodgers missed last weekend’s loss to the Chicago for the now 6-5 Steelers.