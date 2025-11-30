Steelers place LT Broderick Jones on IR with neck injury
On Sunday against the Steelers, the Bills won’t have both starting tackles. The Steelers will be missing one of theirs, too — for Week 13 and beyond.
The Steelers have placed left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve. He suffered a neck injury last Sunday against the Bears. He’ll be required to miss at least four games. Jones can return in Week 17, at the earliest.
A first-round pick in 2023, Jones had played in every regular-season game of his three-year career.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Andrus Peat will replace Jones against the Bills.
“I’m always ready to play or start,” Peat, a former first-round pick of the Saints, said Friday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I’ve been a starter most of my career, so I always try to prepare like that and keep myself in that mindset.”
Peat has one appearance this season — a start in last month’s Sunday night loss to the Chargers.
