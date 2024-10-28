 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers place Roman Wilson on IR, sign Jonathan Ward to 53-man roster

  
Published October 28, 2024 04:21 PM

The Steelers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s matchup with the Giants.

Pittsburgh has placed rookie receiver Roman Wilson on injured reserve, the team announced.

A third-round pick, Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s seen time in just one regular-season game, as he also suffered an ankle injury during training camp.

Additionally, Pittsburgh has signed running back Jonathan Ward to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad, released running back Aaron Shampklin, and elevated receiver Brandon Johnson to the active roster for Monday’s game.

Ward has appeared in three games for Pittsburgh so far this season, recording 22 yards on five carries.

Shampklin had played three games this year, recording 17 yards on six carries.