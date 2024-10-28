Steelers place Roman Wilson on IR, sign Jonathan Ward to 53-man roster

The Steelers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s matchup with the Giants.

Pittsburgh has placed rookie receiver Roman Wilson on injured reserve, the team announced.

A third-round pick, Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s seen time in just one regular-season game, as he also suffered an ankle injury during training camp.

Additionally, Pittsburgh has signed running back Jonathan Ward to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad, released running back Aaron Shampklin, and elevated receiver Brandon Johnson to the active roster for Monday’s game.

Ward has appeared in three games for Pittsburgh so far this season, recording 22 yards on five carries.

Shampklin had played three games this year, recording 17 yards on six carries.