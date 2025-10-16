 Skip navigation
Steelers place S Miles Killebrew on IR

  
Published October 16, 2025 03:58 PM

The Steelers have made a roster move ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Bengals.

Pittsburgh announced safety Miles Killebrew has been placed on injured reserve.

Killebrew suffered a knee injury that head coach Mike Tomlin said was “significant” during Pittsburgh’s Week 6 victory over Cleveland.

Notably, players from both teams have talked about how poor the field conditions were for that game at Acrisure Stadium.

Killebrew, 32, recorded five total tackles in five games for Pittsburgh this season. The veteran special teams ace was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024.