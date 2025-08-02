 Skip navigation
Steelers put DL Dean Lowry on IR

  
Published August 2, 2025 04:35 PM

The Steelers made roster moves on their defensive line for the second straight day.

Dean Lowry was placed on injured reserve and Breiden Fehoko signed with the team. They signed Kyler Baugh and waived Jacob Slade on Friday.

Lowry was in his second season with the Steelers and won’t play this season unless he’s released from injured reserve. He had five tackles and a sack in 12 games for the team last season.

Fehoko spent parts of the last two seasons on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He had 23 tackles and a tackle for loss in 19 appearances for the Chargers between 2020 and 2022.