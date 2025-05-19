 Skip navigation
Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson: My versatility sets me apart

  
Published May 19, 2025 02:13 PM

Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson isn’t shying away from comparisons to some established NFL stars.

Johnson ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns during his final season at Iowa and the third-round pick said in an interview with the team’s website that he thinks his ability to make plays in both areas will make a difference for him in the NFL.

“I feel like I’m a versatile back,” Johnson said. “I can be a Derrick Henry back or I can be a Dalvin Cook back. I feel like that’s what separates me from a lot of backs in the league and in this class that I came into, because, overall, I feel like I’m a fast back and I can be a strong back. Also, catch the ball out of the backfield and be reliable.”

The Steelers would be thrilled if Johnson’s play reminds others of Henry or Cook and they’ll settle for an upgrade over what Najee Harris brought to the offense before he signed with the Chargers as a free agent.