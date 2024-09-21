Steelers rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu out at least four weeks with knee injury

An injury on the practice field will cost Steelers rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu at least four weeks.

The Steelers have announced that Fautanu is being placed on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least the next four weeks.

Fautanu injured his knee at practice on Friday. Initially the Steelers listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but the injury may be more serious than the team first realized.

The Steelers took Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and in his first two games he has out-played the Steelers’ other right tackle, Broderick Jones. Now the Steelers will have no choice but to put Jones back in, and hope that quarterback Justin Fields can remain upright without his top right tackle in front of him.