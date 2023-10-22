Steelers score two TDs in fourth quarter to beat Rams, 24-17

It took until the fourth quarter for Pittsburgh’s offense to get going. But once it did, the Steelers grabbed control of the game to defeat the Rams 24-17.

On the first play of the period, quarterback Kenny Pickett hit receiver George Pickens with a 39-yard pass over the middle to convert third-and-8. A couple of plays later, Jaylen Warren made his way into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Then after a Rams punt, the Steelers went 80 yards in 10 plays, finishing the possession with a 3-yard touchdown by Najee Harris to take a 24-17 lead.

Los Angeles’ offense had two drives in the fourth quarter but couldn’t do anything with them. One was a three-and-out and the team then had to punt after gaining a pair of first downs.

With time running out, L.A. had to use all of its timeouts to try and get the ball back. So when Pickett looked like he might’ve been short on a fourth-down QB sneak to ice the game just before the two-minute warning, the Rams didn’t have a timeout to challenge.

On the other side of the two-minute warning, Pittsburgh took three knees to end the contest.

Pickett finished 17-of-25 for 230 yards with no touchdowns or picks, but he did take in a QB sneak for a touchdown early in the third quarter. That gave Pittsburgh a 10-9 lead after T.J. Watt opened the second half by intercepting Matthew Stafford.

Harris led the Steelers with 53 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Warren had 32 yards on six carries.

On the other side, Puka Nacua had another terrific game with eight catches for 154 yards. But Cooper Kupp was held to just two catches for 29 yards.

Stafford finished 14-of-29 for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Rams may be looking for a new kicker this week, as Brett Maher missed two field goals and an extra point during the contest.

Now at 4-2, the Steelers will host the Jaguars next weekend.

The 3-4 Rams will be on the road to face the Cowboys.