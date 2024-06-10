Steelers sign Mike Tomlin to three-year contract extension through 2027

The Steelers have renewed their commitment to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the Steelers announced today.

That doesn’t automatically guarantee Tomlin job security, but it’s a strong sign that the Rooney family has no interest in finding a new head coach. Tomlin is one of only three head coaches the Steelers have had since before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and Pittsburgh likes that kind of continuity.

The 52-year-old Tomlin has been the Steelers’ head coach since 2007, and if he coaches the length of this contract he’ll have been the head coach in Pittsburgh for 21 seasons. Bill Cowher was the Steelers’ head coach for 15 years before Tomlin, and Chuck Noll was the Steelers’ head coach for 23 seasons before Cowher. Noll was hired in 1969 as the Steelers began their extraordinary run of coaching continuity.

“Mike Tomlin’s leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success.”

Heading into his 18th season with the Steelers, Tomlin has been with his team longer than any other active NFL head coach.

“I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh,” said Tomlin. “We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year.”

Tomlin has a 173-100-2 regular-season record, seven AFC North titles and a Super Bowl win. The Steelers have never had a losing record with Tomlin as their coach.