Steelers sign RBs Greg Bell, John Lovett

  
Published August 1, 2023 11:06 AM

The Steelers made a handful of moves involving running backs on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of Greg Bell and John Lovett to their 90-man roster. They also released Jason Huntley.

Bell ran 245 times for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season at San Diego State. He went undrafted last year and signed with the Lions, but did not make the team.

Lovett also went undrafted last year. He signed with the Panthers after running 52 times for 177 yards and catching nine passes for 36 yards in his lone season at Penn State.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Anthony McFarland occupy the top rungs on the backfield depth chart in Pittsburgh.