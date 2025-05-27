 Skip navigation
Steelers sign WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

  
Published May 27, 2025 11:50 AM

The Steelers added a wide receiver to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Montana Lemonious-Craig to the 90-man roster. They did not make any corresponding moves.

Lemonious-Craig was not drafted in April after wrapping up his college career at Arizona. He spent the last two years at the school and also played three seasons at Colorado.

Lemonious-Craig had 45 catches for 468 yards and four touchdowns at Arizona and he had 34 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns with the Buffaloes.

DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, and Roman Wilson make up the top rungs of the receiver depth chart in Pittsburgh.