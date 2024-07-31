Steelers sign WR Tarik Black

The Steelers have added a receiver as they continue training camp.

Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Tarik Black.

Black, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2021. He has spent time with the Colts, Jets, and Ravens over the last three seasons. He’s appeared in just one career regular-season game — with New York in 2021 — making one catch for 10 yards.

Steelers third-round rookie receiver Roman Wilson suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday’s practice, likely inducing the move to bring in another wideout.

As a corresponding move, the Steelers have released defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.