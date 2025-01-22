Steelers special teamer Miles Killebrew named to Pro Bowl as replacement

Steelers defensive back Miles Killebrew is going back to the Pro Bowl.

Killebrew was selected as the AFC’s special teams player at the end of the 2023 season and the Steelers announced on Wednesday that he’ll be heading to this year’s edition as a replacement. Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler was the original choice and the All-Pro choice, but he’s unable to participate in the various games that make up the event due to injury.

Killebrew was credited with 13 tackles in the regular season and two tackles in the Steelers’ playoff loss to the Ravens. The 2024 season was Killebrew’s fourth with the Steelers.

Kicker Chris Boswell, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and linebacker T.J. Watt are the other Steelers set to take part in the Pro Bowl festivities.