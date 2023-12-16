Steelers stretch lead to 13-0 after blocked punt

The Colts used a pair of big plays by their punt block team to fuel a win over the Titans a couple of weeks ago, but they were on the wrong side of one on the first play of the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

Steelers fullback Connor Heyward blocked a punt by Rigoberto Sanchez and linebacker Nick Herbig recovered the ball on the Colts’ 1-yard-line. Najee Harris lost three yards on a first-down run, but Mitch Trubisky and Diontae Johnson hooked up for a touchdown on second down.

Chris Boswell hit his extra point try after missing his attempt after Trubisky’s first-quarter touchdown run, so it is 13-0 with just over 14 minutes to play in the first half.

It’s the first time Sanchez has had a punt blocked since the 2020 season. Kicker Matt Gay missed a 56-yard field goal to cap their first possession, so the special teams work has been among the things that are lacking for the Colts early in this game.