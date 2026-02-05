 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willis_260205.jpg
Willis knew when it was time to step away from NFL
pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willis_260205.jpg
Willis knew when it was time to step away from NFL
pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers to hire C.J. Ah You as outside linebackers coach

  
Published February 5, 2026 12:31 PM

The Steelers have agreed to bring in another defensive assistant for new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, C.J. Ah You is expected to become Pittsburgh’s outside linebackers coach.

Ah You has served as outside linebackers coach for Texas Tech since 2022, also serving as the program’s interim defensive coordinator in 2024.

While Ah You has been in coaching since 2015, this will be his first NFL position.

A Bills seventh-round pick in the 2007 draft, Ah You appeared in 33 games with three starts for the Rams from 2009-2011.