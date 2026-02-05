Steelers to hire C.J. Ah You as outside linebackers coach

The Steelers have agreed to bring in another defensive assistant for new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, C.J. Ah You is expected to become Pittsburgh’s outside linebackers coach.

Ah You has served as outside linebackers coach for Texas Tech since 2022, also serving as the program’s interim defensive coordinator in 2024.

While Ah You has been in coaching since 2015, this will be his first NFL position.

A Bills seventh-round pick in the 2007 draft, Ah You appeared in 33 games with three starts for the Rams from 2009-2011.